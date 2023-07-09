Fans React As Destiny Etiko Steps Out In Long Gown For Event In Lagos

Popular actress, producer and filmmaker, Destiny Etiko has taken to her verified Instagram page to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out for the event of a brand in Lagos. Destiny was present with top celebrities like Chiefpriest Cubana, BBN’s Maria Benjamin, and many others.

She strikes gorgeous poses for the camera and shows off her beauty. Destiny called herself the Queen and said it’s a night to remember and that she is ready to party.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Top celebrities like Lizzygold Onuwaje, Onyi Alex, Uju Okoli, Dr Success John, Georgina Ibeh, Jane Obi, Ifeka Doris, Brown Sugar, Somadina Adinma, Linda Osifo, James Brown and Matilda Lambert sent love and fire emojis.

A fan said, “Now this is beauty and exactly what it should be. It screams class”.

EssienAkpan (

)