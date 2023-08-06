Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photos Of Herself Being Kissed By Her Husband

Many people have continued to react after Deborah Enenche the first daughter of pastor Dr Paul Enenche Shared Photos Of Herself Being Kissed By Her Husband after today’s Sunday worship and fans are happy to see the love brewing between she and her spouse.

Deborah Enenche who shared the photos noted that God has been so faithful to her, and she’s grateful for the kind of husband she got.

Below is the photo she shared on Facebook;

While reacting to the photos she shared on Facebook, many of her fans noted that Sam Hawthorn is a very great guy, and so far, he has proven to be a good husband.

Others noted That Deborah Enenche is a lovely lady and they are not surprised to her happy in her marriage.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the photos she shared on Facebook;

Let’s have your thoughts on the photos.

