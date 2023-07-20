Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photo Of Her Husband Ironing Her Cloth

Many people have continued to react after the first daughter of Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, Deborah Enenche, shared photos of her husband ironing her cloth, and fans are happy to see the love brewing between them.

Deborah Enenche shared the photos this evening on her Facebook page with her husband, (Sam Hawthorn) pressing what appears to be her gown.

Below is the photo she shared on Facebook;

While reacting to the photos she shared, many people noted that they happy to see Mr Sam Hawthorn being humble to accept such task for his woman, and they believe it’s an example for all men to follow on how to treat their wives.

Others noted that Deborah Enenche went too far by posting the photos online.

Below are some of the comments captured from Facebook;

Deborah Enenche and Sam Hawthorn got wedded last year, and since their marriage, it has been so much love between them.

