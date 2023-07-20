ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photo Of Her Husband Ironing Her Cloth

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read

Many people have continued to react after the first daughter of Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, Deborah Enenche, shared photos of her husband ironing her cloth, and fans are happy to see the love brewing between them.

Deborah Enenche shared the photos this evening on her Facebook page with her husband, (Sam Hawthorn) pressing what appears to be her gown.

Below is the photo she shared on Facebook;

While reacting to the photos she shared, many people noted that they happy to see Mr Sam Hawthorn being humble to accept such task for his woman, and they believe it’s an example for all men to follow on how to treat their wives.

Others noted that Deborah Enenche went too far by posting the photos online.

Below are some of the comments captured from Facebook;

Deborah Enenche and Sam Hawthorn got wedded last year, and since their marriage, it has been so much love between them.

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

People Who Shame People For Getting Older, Are You OK Like This Or You Truly Don’t Have Sense – Tboss

28 mins ago

Reactions As Veteran Actress, Susan Patrick Drops New Photos

42 mins ago

Who Knew Peace Of Mind Could Look This Good – Korra Obidi Says As She Shares New Photos

1 hour ago

My Doctors Gave Me The Most Sweetest Shape Ever- Bobrisky Reveals Days After Surgery

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button