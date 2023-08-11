ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans gush over lovely photos of Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos of herself posing in a stunning dress. Fans and followers of the talented actress couldn’t help but shower her with praises.

Fans were quick to note that the stunning gold dress complements her curves, making her look like a goddess. Multiple comments poured in with fans showering her with compliments and admiration. One fan said, “That dress is so beautiful, and it fits you perfectly” while another commented, “You’ve got it all going on, honey!”

Etiko’s fans were also impressed with her make-up and hair, which was styled to perfection. Fans praised her stylist for a job well done. Some fans even went as far as saying that the pictures left them speechless and all they could do was stare at her beauty.

It’s no secret that Nollywood is a highly competitive industry, but fans are convinced that Etiko is a force to be reckoned with. Her beauty and talent have endeared her to fans, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for them next.

