ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans Gush As Actress, Nancy Isime Shows Off Her Lovely Designed Dress She Wore To An Event (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 362 1 minute read

Lovely fans, followers and colleagues have gushed over Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime as she took to her social media page to share adorable pictures of herself to show off her lovely well designed outfit she wore to an event recently.Nancy Isime looks so beautiful, smart, stunning, attractive, and gorgeous with lovely makeup as she rocked lovely top with Ankara fabric Skirt designed matching with nice style of headtie, poses for the camera in styles.

She made known in her post that she rocked this beautiful dress on the other day for Headies Pre Award Reception at the US Consulate.

Nancy Isime is a Multi Award winning TV Hiost, Executive producer/Creator, Actress, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 5,200,000 followers on her Instagram page. She is well known for her roles in Nollywood movies. She is a very good actress, who knows how to act and deliver roles excellently well. She has starred in several films and as well acted alongside many star actors.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 362 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages [Details]

35 mins ago

Actor, Van Vicker steps out with his wife and children to mark his 46th birthday

47 mins ago

Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo shares recent picture of her in Canada

1 hour ago

Welcome to my birthday month. Destiny Etiko says as she shares new photo on Instagram.

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button