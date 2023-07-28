Fans Gush As Actress, Damilola Oni Shares Adorable Pictures Of Herself With A Man Online

Lovely fans and followers have gushed over Popular Nollywood actress, Damilola Oni as she took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself with unidentified man. Damilola Oni looks so beautiful, attractive, classy, and gorgeous in her lovely multi-coloured gown dress she rocked matching with lovely shoes very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces, as they posed for the camera in styles. She made known in her post that she snapped these pictures on the other day at the gathering of the Brethren.

Damilola Oni is a fantastic Nollywood actress, who is very good in acting and interpretation of roles. She is a Presenter, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Brand ambassador, Entrepreneur, Creative director, and Brand influencer with about 277,000 followers on her page. She is also the Co-host of Television program “Aajiirebi”. Damilola Oni has featured in several Yoruba films and has well acted alongside several top actors in the industry.

Checkout some people's comments below.

