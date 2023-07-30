Fans compare Wizkid’s jacket to that of the late Michael Jackson

Recall that last night, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid shutdown the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK.

The show is currently one of the most talked about event in the country as it was sold out and Wizkid’s performance was absolutely top notch aswell. A lot of fans have publicly stepped out to compare the jacket the singer wore last night to that of the late Michael Jackson.

In the above photos, you can clearly see the two jackets, although the colour are kind of the same but the design is completely different and I’m also certain that the worth of the two outfits is completely different aswell.

Wizkid is regarded as one of the greatest Afrobeat singer of all time considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture. He came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he have managed to remain consistent by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Pakurumo, Tease me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Jaiye Jaiye, Ginger, Holla at your boy, Ojuelegba, Baba Nla, Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)