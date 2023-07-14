Ex-Man City Star, Benjamin Mendy emotional after he was declared not Guilty of his Charges

After a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England, Benjamin Mendy, 28, broke down in tears upon hearing the verdict.

The former Manchester City full back had previously been acquitted in January of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following a six-month trial.

However, jurors in that trial were unable to reach a verdict on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape, leading to a retrial.

Mendy, whose contract with Manchester City expired in June, vehemently denied all the charges brought against him. He was charged alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who was acquitted by the jury in the earlier trial of three counts of rape involving two teenagers.

The jury also failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against Matturie by five other women. Matturie is scheduled to face a separate retrial later this year.

The prosecution alleged that Mendy acted as a sexual “predator” who raped or sexually assaulted young women procured by Matturie at parties held in his luxury home south of Manchester. Both Mendy and Matturie maintained that any sexual activity they engaged in with women was consensual, denying any instances of coercion.

Mendy, who became the record signing for a defender when he joined the Manchester based outfit from Monaco in 2017, made 75 outings for the club.

However, his playing time was hampered by injuries and a loss of form. He earned 10 caps for the French national side with his last international appearance in November 2019 following his World Cup triumph in 2018.

The trials resulted in Mendy missing out on the Manchester based outfit impressive treble victory last campaign, which included winning the EPL, FA Cup & UCL titles.

