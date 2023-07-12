ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ex-Big Brother Naija Star, Dorathy Bachor Stirs Reactions As She Posts New Vacation Photos Online

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor has created a lot of reactions on Instagram with the latest vacation pictures she uploaded a few moments ago on the social media platform. Taking to her official Instagram page, the curvy former Big Brother Naija housemate shared new lovely photos of herself where she appears in a striking costume that gave her a stunning look. She then went on to caption the post with “7 PM in Maldives” in a bid to thrill her fans with her latest vacation pictures on the social media site.

Check out the lovely photos of the reality TV star below:

Just as expected, these latest amazing vacation pictures of Dorathy Bachor snatched the attention of her fans as well as her colleagues on Instagram, as many of them took to the comments section of the post to describe her latest look with their lovely words.

Check out how they reacted to the photos below:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Giddiwrite (
)

