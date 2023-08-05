Ex BBNaija Stars, Bella And Sheggz Rock Traditional Attire On Instagram

Bella and Sheggz participated in BBNaija season 7 reality show. During their stay in Biggies house, they were friends, but outside the house, they are both dating. Bella and Sheggz both attended a wedding together, and they were able to make a fashion statement.

They don’t dissapoint when it comes to fashion and their recent outfit gave them an outstanding look. They are both dressed in a traditional attire and the style of their outfits suit their body features. Sheggz is dressed in a Yoruba traditional attire popularly known as ‘Agbada’. His cap is called ‘Fila’ in Yoruba land and it suits his outfit. Sheggz’s necklace, ring, wristwatch and eyeglass enhanced his cuteness.

Bella is looking pretty in her corset gown and the style is classy. Her gown is one handed and it’s designed with feathers. Her makeup is neatly applied and her headtie suits her face shape. Bella captioned her post saying;

“Saturdays are for weddings”.

Some of her fans reacted to her post online. Check out some comments below.

