Ex BBNaija Star, Phyna Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

Former BBNaija Star, Phyna participated in BBNaija level up reality show. She recently shared some photos of herself looking snazzy in her outfit and the style is artistic. She’s wearing a gown and it’s sewn with a lace fabric, very unique and it gave her an outstanding look.

Phyna has a good fashion sense and she doesn’t disappoint when it comes to fashion. Her fashion sense is advanced and the design on her waist part is detachable. The colour of her outfit brightened up her skin tone and her makeup suits her outfit. Phyna’s makeup enhanced the beauty of her appearance and her fans appreciated her look.

Phyna’s hairstyle is curly and it enhanced her charisma. Her posture is attractive and her accessories enhanced her beauty. She captioned her post saying;

“Even the stars are jealous of the sparks”.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

