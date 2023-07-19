Ex BBN HouseMate, Vee Shares Stunning Picture Of Herself Using Frontal Wig

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning picture of herself wearing wig her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public.

Vee is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show. Vee is a fashionista and Queen of fashion, as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of her fans and supporters reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the picture below;

Sola_rayo (

)