Ex BBN HouseMate, Tacha Akide Shares Stunning Pictures Of Herself With Kiddwaya Online

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Tacha Akide has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning pictures of herself with ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Kiddwaya her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as they were both looking very beautiful and handsome respectively in the pictures.

Tacha Akide is the host of the Big Friday Show and it’s one of the popular shows on Twitter, and she brings several celebrities and public figures on the show including Falz The Bahd Guy, Hilda Baci, Kiddwaya, Uriel, Princess, amongst others. She has brought Kiddwaya on the show and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed to see Kiddwaya on the Big Friday Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the pictures below;

Sola_rayo (

)