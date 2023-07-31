ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ex BBN HouseMate, Saskay Shares Stunning Picture Online

Ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Saskay has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning picture her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as she was looking very beautiful and stunning in the picture.

Saskay is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show.

Saskay is a fashionista and Queen of fashion as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of her fans and supporters reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the picture below;

