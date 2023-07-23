ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ex BBN Housemate, Saga Deolu Holds First International Exhibition In Malta

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Saga Deolu has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he shares alluring and stunning pictures from his international art exhibition in Malta, this generated several reactions and comments from the public as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Saga Deolu is one of the most popular and successful artist in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he makes beautiful and stunning art drawings.

Saga Deolu is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show, he’s also one of the most handsome and good-looking guys from the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show.

Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the pictures below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Don’t Play”-BBN’s JMK Says To Angel As She Returns To The BBNaija All Stars Show

6 mins ago

Reactions As Davido Gifts Female Hotel Worker Who Returned $70k To A Customer $10k

19 mins ago

“Rooting For You, Kiddwaya. Don’t Go & Embarass Me”-DJ Cuppy Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBnaija

31 mins ago

Singer, Wizkid prepares ahead of his forthcoming show in London

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button