Ex BBN HouseMate, Phyna Receives Award At The Trend Up Award Ceremony

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Phyna has generated several reactions and comments from the public as she receives an award at the trend up awards ceremony yesterday night, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the win of Phyna.

Phyna is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show.

Phyna is the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, several celebrities and public figures sent her congratulatory messages their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Phyna also thanked and appreciated trend up awards for the privilege and the opportunity given to her to win the award.

