Ex BBN HouseMate, Laycon Bags MA In International Relations

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Laycon has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he bags MA in International Relations from a university outside the country, this is what Laycon has been up to since he left and won the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show. Several of his fans and supporters were very surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that nobody knew that this is what Laycon has been up to, but it’s really delightful to witness, as it’s a greater step in his life.

Laycon is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, he’s also one of the most handsome and good-looking guys from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show.

Several celebrities and public figures took to their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others to congratulate him on his new feat. He shared stunning and dazzling pictures from his graduation.

Check out the pictures below;

