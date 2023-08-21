ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ex BBN HouseMate, Kimoprah Is Back In The All Stars Season Eight Show As House Guest

Big Brother has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he introduces new HouseMates into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone wasn’t expecting to see new HouseMates inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

These new HouseMates are also ex BBN HouseMates and Reality TV Stars from previous seasons, and one of the new HouseMates is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Three Show, and she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Three Show, in person of Kimoprah.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed to see Kimoprah on their screens, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the new HouseMates their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

