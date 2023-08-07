ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ex BBN HouseMate, Bisola Aiyeola Is Part Of The Eviction Jury

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Bisola Aiyeola has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she is part of the eviction jury for the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was happy and excited to see Bisola Aiyeola amongst the Big Brother Naija Season Eight Show eviction jury. At the end of the decision, Big Brother showed the jury, the lowest HouseMates with the lowest votes, and it was Ike Onyeama, Seyi Awolowo, and Princess, and princess ended up getting evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the decision of the jury their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Bisola Aiyeola is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Three Show.

