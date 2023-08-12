Evil-spirited grandson — Tacha calls Seyi for advising Frodd

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Tacha Akide has vehemently criticized Seyi Awolowo, a fellow participant in BBNaija All Stars, for his counsel to Frodd regarding sharing the news of his wife giving birth with the other housemates.

The incident unfolded after the heartening announcement that Frodd’s wife had successfully delivered a baby girl. Prior to his entry into the reality show, Frodd and his wife, Chioma, had publicly revealed their joyful expectation of parenthood.

During a Diary session with Big Brother, Frodd received the heartwarming news about his newborn child. Overwhelmed with happiness, he confided in Seyi, who extended his congratulatory wishes. However, when Frodd expressed his intention to share the joyous tidings with Angel, Seyi offered contrasting advice.

Seyi’s counsel, advising Frodd not to disclose the news, elicited a strong reaction from Tacha. She took to Twitter to express her disapproval, labeling Seyi as “evil-spirited.” In her opinion, Seyi’s suggestion contradicted the celebratory nature of the news. She argued that, given Frodd’s new status as a father, it was fitting to share the wonderful development with his fellow housemates.

Tacha’s criticism of Seyi’s counsel extended to referring to him as an “evil-spirited grandson.” This choice of words conveyed her deep disappointment in his perspective on the matter, reflecting the intensity of her sentiment.

Tacha’s forceful response to Seyi’s advice underscores the array of emotions linked to the news of Frodd’s parenthood. Her strong reaction serves as a testament to the diverse viewpoints within the BBNaija house, and the potential impact of individual opinions on the dynamics between participants.

In an environment where emotions run high and interactions are continuously scrutinized, it is not uncommon for disagreements to emerge, especially in matters of personal significance. Tacha’s candid expression of her views highlights the authentic nature of these interactions and the genuine emotions that underpin them.

In summary, Tacha’s robust reaction to Seyi’s guidance within the context of Frodd’s good news underscores the complexity of relationships and interactions within the BBNaija house. As the contestants navigate their time in the house, personal opinions, emotions, and differing perspectives inevitably contribute to the evolving dynamics among the participants.

