Everything else except family and God comes and goes – AY reacts as his Mansion got burnt

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Content Creator and Comedian, Ayo Makun known professionally as AY publicly came out to react after his multi million naira mansion got burnt.

Recall that yesterday, Instablog reported that the comedian’s mansion has got burnt, they also shared video clips taken from the scene of the horrible incident on their official Instagram page to back up their reports and it seems like the story was right after all.

Few hours after the news surfaced online, AY took to his official social media handle to react stating that, the most important thing in life is Family and God because, every other thing apart from the two comes and goes. He further stressed that he can’t wait to join his family in the United States in few days time.

“In his Words”

“Family and God, that is what’s important, everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in few days time”, The talented comedian wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

It’s quite a horrible incident as the comedian must have lost properties worth millions of Naira but the most important thing is that, no life was lost.

AY is considered as one of the most talented and wealthy comedian in the country, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)