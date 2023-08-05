Every Second With You Is Love, Like I Have Never Known, Says Iniedo As She Shares Lovely Pictures
Recently, Nollywood star, Iniedo took to her official Instagram account to share lovely photos of herself with her daughter. After sharing the pictures, she wrote and inscription which reads:
” Every second with you is love, like I have never known”. Iniedo welcomed her first and only daughter in 2021. The pictures posted by her reveals that shares a very close relationship with her daughter.Currently, Ini Edo is single and does not have a husband, although the actress has over time been linked to many men before and after her failed marriage, it seems she has chosen to keep a low profile with regard to her romantic life. Meanwhile, the actress in one of her interviews disclosed that marriage is not a priority for her at the moment. She further stated that marriage comes with a lot of distractions and complications which she is no longer crazy about.Kindly follow me for more updates.
