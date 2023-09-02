Ever Since Ilebaye Won The Energy Drink Task She Has Become Annoying Like In The 1st Week – CeeC

CeeC recently engaged in a conversation with Kim Oprah and Ike about Ilebaye’s recent change in behavior within the house. CeeC in a video (Watch The Full Video) observed this change following Ilebaye’s victory in the energy drink task with Neo, noting that Ilebaye had returned to her initial annoying demeanor.

CeeC expressed her belief that Ilebaye’s actions were intentional and that she was aware of them. She recounted an incident where Ilebaye attempted to share a bed with her, but CeeC refused, leading to Ilebaye crying and playing the victim. CeeC linked this change in behavior to Ilebaye’s energy drink task victory.

CeeC remarked, “Ever since Ilebaye won that energy drink task, she has been acting as annoying as she did in the first week. She has been getting on my nerves. Last night, she wanted to sleep in my bed, and when Alex tried to assist her, I objected, and she started complaining.”

CeeC emphasized her belief that Ilebaye was intentionally playing mind games.

