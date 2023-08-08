Ever since I gave birth, my eyes have not been the same, my sight has deteriorated – Simi cries out

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko known professionally as Simi publicly came out to reveal the heartbreaking thing pregnancy did to her.

In a video shared online by Instablog today being Monday the 7th day of August, 2023 Simi could be clearly heard saying that she used to have a 2020 vision before giving birth to her daughter but not anymore. Simi stated that she felt like her eye sight have gone on an excursion underground.

The talented singer further stressed that she went for an eye scan three months ago and the Doctor told her that she will need glasses after carrying out a test.

“In her Words”

“I have a little bit of sub-story, my daughter is 3 years old, since I gave birth to her, my eyes have not been the same. I feel like I have 2020 vision before I got pregnant, well not anymore. My eyesight have gone on an excursion underground. Three months ago, I was like something is not adding up here, is like I’m seeing double so I went for an eye scan and the Doctor said that I need glasses, I got a message few days ago that my glasses are ready”, Simi said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Simi is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, she came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after female artist in Africa. She got married to the love of her life, Adekunle Gold in 2019 and they welcomed their first child, Deja a year later. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

