“Even the stars are jealous of the sparkles” Former BBNaija Winner Says As She Shares New Photos

Ijeoma Josephina Otabori, popularly known and called Phyna, who happens to be the winner of Big Brother naija season 7 and social media personality, recently posted new photos of herself on Instagram. The photos drew the attention of many persons as they reacted to the post expressing themselves in different ways.

In the photos she shared. she was seen on a nice looking outfit which enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done make up as she took the photos in different positions.

She never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as she said, “even the stars are jealous of the sparkles.”

Many fans who saw the post reacted vigorously as they were amazed and awestruck at her beauty. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

