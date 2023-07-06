‘Even the stars are jealous of the sparkles’ – BBN Star, Phyna Says as she shares new photos

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Josephina Otabor simply known as Phyna took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of herself.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 Winner shared the photos on her Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 6th day of July, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Even the stars are jealous of the sparkles”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Phyna could be clearly spotted donning a lovely outfit and she also wore a beautiful makeup which gave her a completely different appearance.

Phyna is a renowned Nigerian Reality Tv Star, she came into prominence after winning the season 7 of the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after celebrity in the country.

Ever since the end of the show, Josephina has managed to remain relevant in the Entertainment scene by dishing out back to back contents on YouTube and Instagram for the pleasure of her fans. She’s also into modelling and Brand Influencing, she has really done well for herself over the last couple of months and she’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)