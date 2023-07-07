Even The Stars Are Jealous Of The Sparkles – BBN Star Phyna Says As She Shares New Photos Online

Phyna, the winner of the last edition of the Big Brother Naija Show, impressed her fans with the recent pictures she posted on her official Instagram page. Phyna is an entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and Instagram socialite. Below is a photo of Phyna.

The 26-year-old Big Brother Naija star wore a creative outfit in the pictures she posted on Instagram. The top of her outfit had a low-cut design while the lower region appeared bogus from the upper abdominal region to the knees. Her blond hairstyle matched her skin tone and her smooth makeup augmented her beauty. She also captioned her pictures with the words “even the stars are jealous of the sparkles”. Below is a photo of Phyna in her outfit.

Below is a screenshot of Phyna’s post.

Some celebrities like Destiny Ekito, Nasboi, Brodashaggi, and others reacted to Phyna’s pictures. Her fans and followers were also pleased with her pictures, they commented that she looked beautiful. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram

