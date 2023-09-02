ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Even Cee C Never Made Me Go Out Of Character But Ilebaye Made Me Do It” – Whitemoney

Whitemoney has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he complains about Ilebaye to the HouseMates, he said that Ilebaye is emotionally manipulative, and that even Cee C that he has been having issues with didn’t make him go out of his character, but Ilebaye made him go out of character, Whitemoney said that anyone that treats him weirdly inside the Big Brother’s House should maintain the same energy outside the Big Brother’s House, and he doesn’t care about anyone. He said he’ll delete the number and block them, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Whitemoney.

The statements of Whitemoney was all because of the issue he had with Ilebaye over the reduction of the volume of the music she was playing, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Whitemoney was really pissed off and annoyed with Ilebaye over her character to him inside the Big Brother’s House.

