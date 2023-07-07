ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Erica Nlewedim Shares Stunning Pictures Of Herself With Kimoprah Online

0 376 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Erica Nlewedim has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning pictures of herself with Kimoprah her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as she was looking very beautiful and stunning in the pictures.

Erica Nlewedim is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show.

Erica Nlewedim is a fashionista and Queen of fashion as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Her fans and supporters reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms.

Check out the pictures below;

