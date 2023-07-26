“Eniola Please Forgive Her, She’s A Small Girl, And Can’t Survive Prison Like Me” Blessing CEO Begs

Popular Nigerian social media relationship and mental health expert, Blessing CEO, has used her Facebook video to appeal to actress Eniola Badmus to forgive the young lady who accused her of being a pimp. She took to her Facebook page to share the video, where she begged the actress to forgive the lady, saying that she is just a small girl.

She stated the lady does not have the charisma to survive being put in prison like her when she was also arrested for defamation of character. She advised people to always make sure they have their evidence ready whenever they want to accuse someone on social media, saying that defaming someone without concrete evidence to back it up is a crime under the law.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “Eniola Please forgive her, she’s a small girl, and can’t survive prison like me. When you want to accuse someone, you must have your evidence, because it’s a crime to defame someone without evidence. I do interfere in people’s matters too, but i always make sure I have my evidence before doing so.”

Click the link to watch the video

https://fb.watch/m0tObwvEzw/?mibextid=9R9pXO

Blessing CEO has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media thanks to the relationship advice she shares on a regular basis, which has helped her achieve more fame.

