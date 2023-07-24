Eniola Badmus Arrest Social Media User Who Called Her A Professional Pimp

A young lady who went viral on social media after claiming that popular Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

The young lady claimed in a viral video that her and her friend were exiting a popular place in Lagos when they came across Eniola Badmus. She claimed that Eniola Badmus called her friend and collected her number because of her friend’s curvy shape. She also claimed that Eniola Badmus told her friend that she wants to connect her to a chairman for hookup.

The lady further claimed that the actress do have affair with several politicians but because she’s getting older, she now connects “smaller girls” to politicians for hookup.

Days after the video went viral on social media, the young lady was tracked by Eniola Badmus to her apartment in Lagos where she was arrested.

In a video originally shared by Eniola Badmus on social media, the young lady could be seen pleading for mercy as she was apprehended by the police officers.

While confronting the lady, Eniola Badmus said; “This is the lady that called me professional pimp. Have I pimp you before? You will provide that your friend because she would be your witness in court.

You decided to just spoil my name, you can’t be sorry we are going to court.”

