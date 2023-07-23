ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Empress Njamah, Uche Elendu And Others React As Actress Tonto Dikeh Shows Off Her Outfit To A Public Occasion

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has used her new Instagram post to show off her outfit for a public occasion. She is someone who loves to go out to attend public events, and she did it again by going to a public event. Upon coming across her post, her fans, including her movie colleagues, actresses Empress Njamah and Uche Elendu, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared in a gown outfit that looked good on her.

She captioned her post by saying, “Kindness begins with understanding; we all struggle.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

After seeing her post, actress Empress Njamah was quick to react by saying, “Beautiful,” while actress Uche Elendu also reacted by saying, “Her excellency.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleagues, as evidenced by their positive remarks.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions as Bella shares new photos of herself and her man, Sheggz having a good time

10 mins ago

Dr. Daniel Olukoya Reveals Why The Greatest Battle Ground Is Not At The Witchcraft Coven Or The Wicked Camp.

21 mins ago

Reactions As Tonto Dikeh Flaunts New Outfit On Instagram

32 mins ago

“None Of Us Will Be Here Forever, Let Love Lead” Yul Edochie Says As He Posts New Photo

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button