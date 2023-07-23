Empress Njamah, Uche Elendu And Others React As Actress Tonto Dikeh Shows Off Her Outfit To A Public Occasion

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has used her new Instagram post to show off her outfit for a public occasion. She is someone who loves to go out to attend public events, and she did it again by going to a public event. Upon coming across her post, her fans, including her movie colleagues, actresses Empress Njamah and Uche Elendu, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared in a gown outfit that looked good on her.

She captioned her post by saying, “Kindness begins with understanding; we all struggle.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

After seeing her post, actress Empress Njamah was quick to react by saying, “Beautiful,” while actress Uche Elendu also reacted by saying, “Her excellency.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleagues, as evidenced by their positive remarks.

