Emerging Artist Saint Kay Releases New Track “Ope” on Major Music Platforms

Saint Kay, a talented artist known for making Afrobeat/alternative music, has released his latest track titled “Ope”. The song is available on popular music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

Samson Nkemuka, professionally known as Saint Kay, has been creating waves in the music industry with his exceptional artistry and captivating performances. “Ope” is his latest masterpiece, and it promises to take listeners on an emotional journey with its heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies.

In addition to his musical achievements, Saint Kay has recently reached another milestone in his academic journey. He graduated with a Master’s degree from the prestigious University of Hertfordshire, where he pursued his studies at the Business School. This achievement showcases his dedication and commitment to his education and passion for music.

“Ope” is a testament to Saint Kay’s growth as an artist and reflects his personal experiences and artistic evolution. With a mesmerizing blend of Afrobeat/alternative music, the song is expected to resonate with music enthusiasts across the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce this release of ‘Ope.’ This song is very close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share it with my fans. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received on my academic journey, and I’m excited to see where this new chapter takes me,” says Saint Kay.

To celebrate the release of “Ope,” Saint Kay will be hosting an exclusive virtual launch event, where fans can join him in an intimate setting and gain insights into the making of the song. Further details on the virtual launch event will be available on his official website, www.saintkaymusic.com .

Stream HERE