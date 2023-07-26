“Emefiele Punished Us With New Naira Notes Scarcity Yet Some People Are Pitying Him” – Daddy Freeze

In a recent live video, Daddy Freeze expressed his surprise at some people questioning the court’s actions regarding the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele. Daddy Freeze pointed out that Emefiele was responsible for the scarcity of new naira notes, causing difficulties for the public, yet some individuals are now showing sympathy towards him.

Drawing a personal parallel, Daddy Freeze shared an incident where someone insulted his wife, and despite seeking justice in court, there was no sympathy for her. Now, people expect him to question the same court’s actions concerning Godwin Emefiele.

Daddy Freeze believes that those supporting Emefiele might have their motives, but he does not want to be part of any agenda. He suggests that the Department of State Services (DSS) should be allowed to carry out their investigation and do their job. If Emefiele is eventually released, Daddy Freeze has no issue with that, but he does not feel sympathetic towards his situation.

