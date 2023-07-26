Emefiele punished the country with Naira notes scarcity yet people are pitying him – Daddy Freeze

In a recent live video, Daddy Freeze addressed the controversy surrounding the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele.

Expressing his surprise, Daddy Freeze commented on how some people were questioning the court’s actions regarding Godwin Emefiele’s situation. He recalled that Emefiele had been responsible for the scarcity of new naira notes, an issue that affected the public, yet now some individuals seem to be pitying him in his current predicament.

Drawing from a personal experience, Daddy Freeze recounted a hurtful incident where someone had insulted his wife by calling her a prostitute. He highlighted the lack of sympathy she received and mentioned that even when she pursued legal action, no support was forthcoming. This led him to wonder why the same people who were unsympathetic towards his wife’s situation were expecting him to question the court’s handling of Godwin Emefiele’s case.

Emphasizing his stance, Daddy Freeze expressed his belief that those supporting Godwin Emefiele might have their own agenda, but he chose not to align himself with it. He emphasized that he would not be part of any mission aimed at proving something.

In conclusion, Daddy Freeze called for the Department of State Services (DSS) to be allowed to carry out their investigation without interference. He stated that if they eventually release Godwin Emefiele, he would have no issue with it, but he wouldn’t offer sympathy over the matter. His remarks highlighted the importance of fairness and impartiality in handling legal matters, regardless of the individual involved.

Watch the video HERE.

