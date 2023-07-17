” Ejire Thank You So Much Our Best Dressed Winner “- Odunlade Adekola Reacts To Eniola Ajao’s Dress

Popular Nollywood actor, and movie producer, Odunlade Adekola has reacted to the Beautiful dress and costumes of Eniola Ajao. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures and few minutes video of herself to show off her beautiful dress and costumes she rocked to attend Odunlade Adekola’s new movie premiere yesterday. She really looks different in her lovely Aso Oke native dress with her tribal marks and lovely gigantic hairstyle attached with cowries, as she posed for the camera in styles.

She said in her post that Queen Florence was out to attend her super talented boss, Odunlade Adekola’s movie premiere yesterday where a lot of Nollywood actors such as Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, Bimpe Oyebade, Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, and others were also in attendance to show support and celebrate with their colleague.

These adorable pictures shared has generated lots of comments online from her fans, colleagues, and followers.

Sunnewsop (

)