Ebuka Uchendu Replies Beauty After She Asked Him To Mention His favourite BBN Housemate Of All Time

During the Rubbin Minds programme on Channels Television, Ebuka, a TV host, was asked by Beauty, a former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, to reveal his favourite Big Brother Nigeria housemate of all time. As regards this, Ebuka stated that he does not have a favourite housemate, pointing out that he liked everyone who surprised him in the house.

 

Ebuka revealed that he liked Gideon, who was one of his colleagues in the house, and also mentioned Beauty because she surprised him. He disclosed that he thought Beauty would be a dead babe but that it turned out to be something different. He stated that he always goes through the profiles of everyone before the show, and at the end of the day, if the person eventually performs better than what he expected, he always feels surprised.

 

According to him, “I’m not trying to be political, but I don’t have one. I can give you a number. It was Gideon, who was in my season. He was amazing. I’ve liked everybody who surprised me because I get a whole lot of your profiles before the show starts, and I think this person went dry. So the ones who end up going in, I’m like, Oh, okay, I didn’t see that coming. They have been quite interesting, and you were one of them because I thought you were going to be a dead babe. You were not so dead, so that was a little surprising. People that gave me drama—I don’t know if your drama was intentional, but you had a community around you. I’ve also enjoyed the people who played the game. I’m going to give you names; I’ve given you three names already, but it’s people who come in and play the game. The one thing I’ve grown to like a lot less over the season is when people come in and say, I was just myself. It’s a good thing, but there’s money to be won, so how do you not come in with a game plan?

 

Video Credit: Channels Television (3:06)

