Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife Cynthia pens lovely note for him on his birthday

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia took to her Instagram page on July 14, 2023, and penned a lovely note for him on his birthday.

The popular Big Brother Naija host clocked 41 today.

In the post, Cynthia reaffirmed her love for Ebuka and expressed gratitude to him for being a great husband.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend. No amount of words can describe how amazing you are. Thank you for being thoughtful, kind, giving and present.”

Cynthia also wished him good health and more achievements in his career. She said “you’ve only scratched the surface of what is to come.”

To mark the celebration, she shared a video of her husband Ebuka.

In the video, the bbnaija host and fashion icon was seen dancing with his little daughters. The two girls also sent him their birthday wishes.

Fans of Ebuka took to the comment section and celebrated him.

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cuq4-vDIK5g/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Bismark5 (

)