Ebuka Lists His All Time Favorite BBNaija Housemates.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a well-known media personality and former Big Brother Naija Season 1 housemate, has named his all-time favorite contestants.

He claimed that the roommates who surprised him the most are his favorites.

On the Channels TV program Rubbin’ Minds, which was co-hosted by reality stars Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson, he revealed this.

I can name a few [of my favorite BBNaija housemates], Ebuka stated. Gideon, who was in my season, existed. He was incredible. I read a lot of your profiles before the show started and I thought, “This person go dry,” so I have enjoyed everyone who surprised me. The ones who did enter, however, made me exclaim, “Wow! I guess I didn’t anticipate that. And you [Beauty] were one of them since I believed you to be a dead baby, but you weren’t really that dead [laughs].

“Well, that was a little unexpected. People who cause drama for me. Prince, you had a community surrounding you, whether or not your drama was deliberate [laughs].

“I’ve also enjoyed watching players of the game… I’ve already told you the names of my top three BBNaija picks. Over the years, I’ve come to dislike those who enter a situation and claim, “I was just myself.” There is money to be won, so even though it’s a positive thing, how can you not come prepared?

“I always think there should be a plan if you are coming to win a N100 million, whatever it may be. And it doesn’t happen very often. Pere gave us a little of that before he eventually sort of vanished when I pulled him up close and he relaxed. I admire those who persist in playing the game. Miracle made a small amount of that. Tobi and Miracle throughout their season. They engaged in some competition, which was quite fascinating. But there were also women around them.

