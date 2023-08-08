“E Be Like I Been Known Say I Go Blow” – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido Shares Childhood Picture

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known, as Davido has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he posts a childhood picture of himself, and he said that it’s as if he knew that he’ll be popular and successful which he is. Davido is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international, and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

Davido is a legend in the Nigerian music industry, and several upcoming artistes look up to him, because of the height of his success in the Nigerian music industry.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture, their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the picture below;

Sola_rayo (

)