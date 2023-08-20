“Due To The Mischievous Roles I Play In Movies, Some People Think I’m Not Educated” Chinedu Ikedieze

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze has used his interview with media personality, Chude to reveal what some people think about him because of the mischievous roles he plays in movies. He made it known that some people used to think that he was not educated because of the mischievous roles he played in movies but that he is a university graduate.

He stated that his mother told him that he had to go to school to be successful in life because of his stunted growth. He made it known that his mother told him that he could not become a carpenter or a bricklayer because of his small size and that he needed to study hard to conquer the world.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “Due to the mischievous roles I play in movies, some people think I’m not educated. My mother told me that I have to go to school and study hard to become successful because I cannot become a carpenter or a bricklayer because of my stunted growth.”

Chinedu Ikedieze has established himself as a well-known figure among his colleagues in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

