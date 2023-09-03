Dr Olukoya reveals how some staff told him that he looks like an Igbo man when he went for a visit

In a recent video message titled “THE BATTLE AGAINST CRYPTIC DEMONS 2” during a Power Must Change Hand program on Facebook, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, addressed the issue of anger and its spiritual implications.

Dr. Olukoya began by discussing the existence of an anointing of anger, which he emphasized is a spiritual entity. He shared a personal experience from his younger years when he visited an important person’s office. The staff there, noticing his appearance, engaged in a conversation that ultimately led to the boss losing his temper over a missing file. Dr. Olukoya highlighted how this outburst of anger revealed the destructive nature of the anointing of anger.

Olukoya said; “There is anointing of anger. It is a spirit entirely. This is a very serious matter. Many years ago, when I was a young scientist, I went to visit a very important person. I arrived at the office and sat down. The staff there were discussing. They first of all looked at me and said, “This Man Looks Like An Igbo Man,” so they started speaking in Yoruba, and they decided to wind up their boss that I came to see inside the office. So one of them just opened the door and said “Sir, that file has disappeared, and we cannot find it again”. Oh, he lost his temper and started shouting and screaming, banging on the table, and the staff were laughing.”

He continued to explain that anger is a serious spiritual matter and identified it as a potential doorway for demonic influence. Dr. Olukoya stressed that uncontrolled anger is a sign of demonic presence within an individual, and such individuals require deliverance. He emphasized that anger, in the realm of deliverance and the spirit world, serves as a door opener for other evil spirits. Once anger has stirred up, it can open the way for other demons to enter the person.

The man of God continued; “Then, after some time, they decided to calm him down, and they said, “Sir, we have found the file,” and then he calmed down. Just look at what the anointing of anger is doing to a person. Let me be honest with you, beloveth: If you can still be throwing violent anger and be so angry to the level that nobody can calm you down, you need deliverance. The bottom line is that there is a demon in your body that needs to go out. The truth must be said. Anger in the school of deliverance and in the spirit realm is a door opener. Once that anger starts, it opens the door for other demons to enter. After the demons have entered and you now calm down, they are already inside”.

Dr. Olukoya provided practical advice on how to control anger, suggesting that when one feels anger rising, they should refrain from speaking, distance themselves from the situation, and engage in activities like praise, worship, or speaking in tongues. By not giving anger expression through words or actions, it would eventually subside. He cautioned against allowing anger to manifest and grow, as it can lead to severe spiritual consequences. Dr. Olukoya’s message centered on the dangers of uncontrolled anger, its potential to invite negative spiritual forces, and the importance of managing anger through spiritual practices to avoid its destructive consequences.

“That is why couples should not be getting angry and fighting themselves because doors would open and all kinds of things would come in, and once they come in, getting them out is not as easy as you think. It is so easy to control anger. Any time you are angry, do not talk. Keep your mouth shut. Get away from the place. Do praise, worship, or sing in tongues. Once you do not give it expression, the anger will die stillborn. But if the spirit of anger says, “We are here!” and you begin to talk, they will grow more. They will invite more. So the reason the spirit of anger is using some people and the spirit of God is using them is because there are two spirits in them, but eventually, the anger in them will push them into hellfire”, the man of God said.

