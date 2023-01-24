Dr Oby Ezekwesili Coomends High Definition Film Studio, As If I Am President Movie Wazobia Version Premieres To Overwhelming Success

The online premiere of the highly-anticipated film “If I Am President” Wazobia version was met with overwhelming success as it debuted in Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages on Friday, January 21st, 2023. The political thriller delves into the story of 37 year Old Zinachi Ohams, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Rebirth Party, a new party made up of young idealists armed with little more than their ideals as he Journeys through the challenges of nasty politically engineered attacks, to emerge as the party and candidate to beat in the elections. .

The film, directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Bright Wonder Obasi, starring some of the country’s top talents like Ayoola Ayolola, Joke Silva, Rahama Sadau, Ivie Okujaye, Bimbo Manuel, Rekiya Atta, and others, was released on HDFA TV and received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, and boasts a powerful and thought-provoking story that resonated with audiences from all backgrounds.

The movie, since its first release (English version) in 2018, has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many praising its compelling and thought-provoking story, high production value, and powerful performances. Many has referred to the movie as a PROPHECY, as many events currently playing out in Nigeria’s political sphere, were forecasted in the movie, including the #endsars protest, during which a scene from the movie went viral, mirroring the events of the period, and also the emergence of a third force in the Nigerian political scene, led by the Nigerian Youth.

An Aftershow Panel discussion followed the Premier which was praised by the special guests and online participants for its ability to bring together diverse perspectives and spark meaningful dialogue about the future of the country. Attendees were particularly impressed by the innovative approach of the event, which used film in local languages to engage people in a meaningful way to promote social change. The guests include Former Minister of Education and Founder/Chairperson #Fixpolitics.org and TheSPPG.org, Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, Dr. Amina Salihu-Senior Program Officer MacArthur Foundation, Ruben Alba- Head of Section for Democracy & Human Right EU Delegation to Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun- Executive Director Enough Is Enough Nigeria, Kunle Lawal- Executive Director Electoral College, award-winning TV personality Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, and stars of the movie Ayoola Ayolola and Bryan Okwara, and also the producer and director of the movie Bright Wonder Obasi.

The success of the IF I AM PRESIDENT Wazobia Premier and Aftershow has sparked interest in similar events and has solidified High Definition Film Studio and Film for Impact Foundation as leaders in using film as a tool for social change. It is clear that this virtual event has made a lasting impact on the way people think about leadership and the role of film in fostering civic engagement.

“A sequel to the all-time classic political drama, If I Am President, the TV Series, is currently in the works, and principal photography will commence soon”, says the movie producer/director, Bright Wonder Obasi.

If I Am President: Wazobia Version is now available to stream on HDFA TV on YouTube and the If I Am President TV Series is expected to begin principal photography soon.

Click HERE to watch IF I AM PRESIDENT MOVIE;

For more information on “If I Am President” and HDFS/HDFA, please visit www.hdfilmacademy.com, and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #IfIAmPresident.

