Dr. Daniel Olukoya Reveals Why The Greatest Battle Ground Is Not At The Witchcraft Coven Or The Wicked Camp.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Youtube shared a video message to the public.

While speaking in a Sunday worship service, the cleric reportedly stated that “There are spirits that harass people mentally, but the agenda of those spirits is to finally imprison the soul and imprison the person’s heart. A prison is a terrible thing. It removes or limits your freedom. As we have physical prisons, there are spiritual prisons as well. The Greatest Battle Ground Is Not At The Witchcraft Coven; it is not in the camp of household wickedness; it is not in your office or place of work. The greatest battleground is the heart.

Speaking further he said “Most battlegrounds have two foes or enemies. They have two contestants. But the heart has three contestants: God is interested in the heart, the devil is interested in the heart, and man is interested in that heart. Man sometimes does not wish to do as much evil as the devil suggests. That is why the psalmist says “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O God”. (Psalm 19:14). Meaning that those unacceptable thoughts put men into trouble and untold hardships.

Speaking further he said “The heart is where all our trouble begins. The heart is also the place where God begins to work. The heart is where sin begins. The Bible says that the words we speak are first of all conceived in the heart. When Satan wants to tempt a person, he goes to the heart. Doubt about the power of God starts in the heart. Sorrow and trouble start in the heart. That is why the scripture says, “Above all things, guard your heart with all diligence…” because once you lose the battle of the heart, you lose all the battles of life. Therefore, beloveth, the strongest prison is the prison of the mind. The prison of the heart.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 2 hours 24 minutes 12 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)