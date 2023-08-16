Doyin Tenders Public Apology To Adekunle Olopade For Her Insults During The Reunion Show

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she surprised and overwhelmed the viewers with her actions yesterday night during the Aquafina task where she publicly tendered an apology to Adekunle Olopade for insulting him during the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show Reunion.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as noble saw it coming, recall that Doyin really insulted Adekunle Olopade during the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show Reunion, and since then they’ve been on bad terms, and even when they entered the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, they didn’t speak to each other, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Doyin used the Aquafina task opportunity to tender a public apology to Adekunle Olopade for what she said to him during the reunion show, and this generated, several reactions and comments from the public, as it was an emotional sight to behold.

Her fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)