Doyin Said The White And Black On My Face Signifies That I’m A Two Faced Person – Adekunle

Adekunle Olopade has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he explains the painting Doyin did on his face to Big Brother, Adekunle Olopade said that Doyin said the white and black on his face signifies that he’s a two faced person, he said that the green on his forehead means that he’s intelligent, and the red on his lips means that he talks like a woman, and to crown it all up, the yellow on his nose means that he’s a clown. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin about Adekunle Olopade.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Recall that Doyin and Adekunle Olopade are not on good terms, since the reunion show of the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, Big Brother intentionally paired them together for the task so, that they’ll relate with each other.

