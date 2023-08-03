ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Doyin Cries During Her Diary Session With Big Brother

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as her diary session with Big Brother got emotional, Doyin cried because everything that’s happening in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show is so overwhelming and surprising, different games, fights, drama, insults, gossips, relationships, beefing, amongst others.

Doyin poured her heart out to Big Brother, as she said there’s no love in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and everyone is just playing a dirty game just to last in the show. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of her fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Doyin’s birthday is today, and her fans and supporters are wishing her birthday blessings their official social media platforms.

