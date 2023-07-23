“Don’t Play”-BBN’s JMK Says To Angel As She Returns To The BBNaija All Stars Show

Former Big Brother Naija star, JMK, took to her social media to share a heartfelt post, welcoming her fellow reality show alumna, Angel, on her return to the BBNaija All Stars edition. In her succinct but meaningful message, JMK wrote, “Don’t Play,” expressing her excitement and anticipation for Angel’s participation in the upcoming season.

The camaraderie between JMK and Angel during their time in the BBNaija Season 6 house has left a lasting impression on fans, making JMK’s warm and encouraging words all the more significant. As Angel prepares to re-enter the BBNaija house as an All Star, her fellow housemates, including JMK, eagerly anticipate the electrifying energy and unique personality she will bring to the show.

With JMK’s message echoing the sentiment of many viewers, Angel’s return promises to be an exciting and thrilling experience for fans. As the BBNaija All Stars season unfolds, supporters are eagerly awaiting the captivating dynamics and fascinating interactions that will undoubtedly make this edition an unforgettable one.

Check out the screenshot of her reaction to Angel’s return below.

