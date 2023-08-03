Don’t listen to canal pastors whose excuses is ‘I’m human too’ – Actress, Halima Abubakar

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar took to social media to send a message across to the general public.

In a post shared on her Official Instagram Story today being Wednesday the 2nd day of August, 2023 The talented Actress advised the general public not to listen to canal pastors who often tends to use the word “I’m human too” and then go ahead to indulge in unholy acts.

“In her Words”

“Don’t listen to canal pastors whose excuses is ‘I’m human too’ and then proceed to threesome, a liar with no limit. I can never sit and listen to such people”, Halima wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

Halima Abubakar is considered as one of the finest Nollywood Actress, she came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

Ever since she emerged, she have starred in numerous movies some of which are: Men In Love, Okafor’s Law, White Hunters, Secret Shadows, Love Castle, Fake Doctor, Once Upon a Family, Ladies Gang, Dangerous Beauty, Commitment, Royal Switch, Offensive Relationship, Love Alone, Act Of Faith, Battle Of Pride, Dangerous Beauty, Love Games, Kiss and Tell, amongst others.

Halima has been away from the entertainment space for quite sometime now and according to reports, she has been having some health issues although we don’t really know if that’s true or not.

