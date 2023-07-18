“Don’t Ever Fall In Love With A Guy Who Loves Your Hips, Boobs, Laps” – Nancy Iheme

Nancy Iheme’s statement, “Don’t ever fall in love with a guy who loves your hips, boobs, laps, please direct him to KFC, you are not a chicken,” sparked a range of reactions among fans. While some appreciated her straightforwardness and agreed with the sentiment, others felt that the statement was overly judgmental and body-shaming.

For those who resonated with Nancy’s advice, they applauded her for promoting self-respect and urging women to seek partners who appreciate them for more than just their physical appearance. They saw it as a reminder that women should strive for relationships based on emotional connection and genuine affection, rather than objectification.

However, there were those who criticized Nancy’s statement for perpetuating body-shaming and placing value judgments on physical attributes. They argued that it is possible to love and appreciate someone’s physical features without reducing them to mere objects. They highlighted the importance of body positivity and embracing diverse body types and preferences.

